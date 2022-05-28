Parubai who was FTII’s in-campus choicest actor for students was also a waste picker

Pune: Parvati Limbaji Suryavanshi, the popular motherly figure of Pune’s Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), died due to old age at Sassoon Hospital on Thursday night. The news of her passing away was made public at FTII on Saturday

The 82-year-old, fondly called “Parubai” by those on FTII campus and featured in over 20 films made by budding film-makers, worked as a waste picker at the institute. Parvati’s dialogues were always in Marathi, the only language she was fluent in.

Hailing from Solapur district, Parvati migrated to Pune in 1972 during the drought, and years later, began working at FTII, and later was offered various roles in films by students and alumni.

Vamshi Telugu, ex-student of film direction, who graduated from the institute in 2020, said, “She was always available and excited for movies made by students. She used to come at the beginning of the shoot day and waited till we packed up.”

For her, FTII had become another home where she worked picking up used papers, glass, plastic to be sold as scrap, and donned roles scripted by student projects on campus, for almost three decades.

The last film that Parvati acted in was by Nikhil Tej, a first year student of film editing.

“She played the role of a grandmother. She naturally played the emotion once the camera started rolling. My fondest memory of that movie is when we were packing up and returning and she was dancing joyously while walking back from the spot,” said Nikhil, who did not reveal the name of the movie under production. Vamshi said, “Though our works will go on, her absence will be felt by all. Our memories here have one common factor in them - Parubai.”

Parvati even has an IMDb page to her name which credits her for two of the award-winning films that she acted in and directed by students. These films were “Kamakshi” (2015) and “Makara” (2013).

Produced by Satindar Singh Bedi, a diploma student, “Kamakshi” had created buzz at national and international festivals while competing at Berlinale 2015 and was part of Indian Panorama at International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and bagged four awards at Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF).

Parvati played an old, lonely yet determined woman obsessed with obtaining and providing water in the drought-hit terrain.

Prantik Basu-directed “Makara” featured at the 2013 Rome Film Festival.

The elderly figure also supported students during protests. Steffi, a final year student of cinematography, who shared only her first name, said, “She was a permanent figure during protests. She used to sing inspirational songs during these gatherings.”

According to the students, Parvati visited the campus even after she was no longer employed and was financially supported by students and Nirmala Bhide, a corporate lawyer and advocate from Pune.

“She was a fierce and courageous woman. She had health and family issues, but was a spirited personality,” said Bhide.

“When she was not allowed to enter the campus due to Covid restrictions, she immediately took the jabs, and was soon back on the campus,” said another student Gokul Gopinath.

Ranjan Umakrishn, a final year student of film direction, said, “We used to talk to her about everything and she also advised us.”