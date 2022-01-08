Parvati assembly constituency in Pune has highest third gender voters

PUNE: Parvati assembly constituency has highest third gender voters among the eight constituencies in Pune city as per the final voter list published by the election office on January 5.

Pune city comprises Vadgaon Sheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Khadakwasla, Parvati, Hadapsar, Pune Cantonment and Kasba peth constituencies.

Parvati assembly constituency has 72 of the 207 third gender voters in Pune city.

As per the updated list, Hadapsar constituency has the highest number of women voters in the city with 2.61 lakh residents.

Third gender voters

Parvati 72

Vadgaon sheri 43

Hadapsar 31

Khadakwasla 29

Pune Cantonment 11

Kothrud 10

Shivajinagar 7

Kasba peth 3