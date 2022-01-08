Home / Cities / Pune News / Parvati assembly constituency in Pune has highest third gender voters
pune news

Parvati assembly constituency in Pune has highest third gender voters

PUNE: Parvati assembly constituency has highest third gender voters among the eight constituencies in Pune city as per the final voter list published by the election office on January 5
Pune city comprises Vadgaon Sheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Khadakwasla, Parvati, Hadapsar, Pune Cantonment and Kasba peth constituencies. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Pune city comprises Vadgaon Sheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Khadakwasla, Parvati, Hadapsar, Pune Cantonment and Kasba peth constituencies. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 12:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAbhay Khairnar

PUNE: Parvati assembly constituency has highest third gender voters among the eight constituencies in Pune city as per the final voter list published by the election office on January 5.

Pune city comprises Vadgaon Sheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Khadakwasla, Parvati, Hadapsar, Pune Cantonment and Kasba peth constituencies.

Parvati assembly constituency has 72 of the 207 third gender voters in Pune city.

As per the updated list, Hadapsar constituency has the highest number of women voters in the city with 2.61 lakh residents.

Third gender voters

Parvati 72

Vadgaon sheri 43

Hadapsar 31

Khadakwasla 29

Pune Cantonment 11

Kothrud 10

Shivajinagar 7

Kasba peth 3

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out