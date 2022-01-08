Parvati assembly constituency in Pune has highest third gender voters
PUNE: Parvati assembly constituency has highest third gender voters among the eight constituencies in Pune city as per the final voter list published by the election office on January 5
Published on Jan 08, 2022 12:09 AM IST
PUNE: Parvati assembly constituency has highest third gender voters among the eight constituencies in Pune city as per the final voter list published by the election office on January 5.
Pune city comprises Vadgaon Sheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Khadakwasla, Parvati, Hadapsar, Pune Cantonment and Kasba peth constituencies.
Parvati assembly constituency has 72 of the 207 third gender voters in Pune city.
As per the updated list, Hadapsar constituency has the highest number of women voters in the city with 2.61 lakh residents.
Third gender voters
Parvati 72
Vadgaon sheri 43
Hadapsar 31
Khadakwasla 29
Pune Cantonment 11
Kothrud 10
Shivajinagar 7
Kasba peth 3