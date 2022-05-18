Passengers at Pune railway station get injured while running to board trains after filling water
PUNE The next time you travel by train and get off at the station to fill water in your bottle, just be careful not to have to run to catch the train again as there have been several incidents at Pune railway station in the last two months where passengers got injured trying to do exactly that. More than 10 such accidents have taken place, a majority of them at platform number 1 of Pune railway station.
While there has also been an increase in the number of incidents of unnecessary alarm chain pulling (ACP) at Pune railway station. As summer vacations are going on, there are a lot of commuters on all routes, travelling for holidays or weddings. Even if one of the family/group members gets delayed while boarding back the train, others from the group who are inside the train start pulling the alarm chain.
“In the last two months, we have got more than 10 cases of passengers injured while running on the platform. They had got down from the train to fill water. It is very risky for passengers to run behind a train in a hurry as anyone can lose their life. In these cases, we have rendered basic first aid but in a couple of cases, the passengers were grievously injured,” said a doctor on condition of anonymity.
Before the Covid-19 pandemic, 200 train operations were carried out from Pune railway station with more than two lakh passengers travelling daily. The number of train operations reduced due to the pandemic. Currently, around 210 train operations are being carried out, with a footfall of over one lakh passengers.
B S Raghuvanshi, RPF senior police inspector, Pune railway station, said, “It has become a tendency for passengers to simply pull the chain for silly reasons like luggage left outside, family members stepping down to buy snacks or water, tickets left behind or even someone getting late to catch the train. Especially during summer vacations, while we want to maintain the punctuality of trains, if such chain pulling keeps on happening, it becomes difficult for railway operations. Passengers should understand their own safety and only use the chain in cases of real emergency.”
-
UP energy minister AK Sharma launches ‘SAMBHAV’ portal to monitor grievances, schemes
Minister for energy and urban development AK Sharma on Wednesday launched 'SAMBHAV' (sambhav.up.gov.in) platform/portal that will monitor the grievances, schemes, programmes and policies of the departments under him. “SAMBHAV is a multi-modal platform which has been launched to dispose public grievances swiftly and effectively and provide good governance and make the public service delivery transparent and accountable,” a government spokesman said.
-
PDMBA celebrates 75 years of court success
Pune: The Poona District and Metropolitan Badminton Association, launched in 1946 as Maharashtra Badminton Association, completed its 75th anniversary in 2021. On Tuesday, PDMBA launched its commemorative coffee table book “The Poona Game” to honour the 150 years of the game that was born in the city and mark its own 75th anniversary which could not be celebrated last year due to Covid restrictions.
-
Teacher assaults 18-year-old student in Pune over fake social media profile
PUNE An 18-year-old student was physically assaulted by his teacher and associates after he prepared a fake social media profile of the teacher and posted pornographic text on the site, said officials. The teacher has been booked under IPC section 352 ( Physical assault ) The teacher had called the student on the pretext of settling the dispute and withdrawing the FIR, which she had filed last month.
-
Rajasthan Cong MLA Ganesh Ghogra offers to resign after cops file FIR against him
Congress lawmaker and Rajasthan youth Congress chief Ganesh Ghogra on Wednesday sentGhogra'ss resignation as a legislator to chief minister Ashok Gehlot after a case was lodged against him and 60 others for creating ruckus. In his letter to the chief minister, Ghogra said he was being “neglected” and “my voice is suppressed by local administrative officers” despite being the Dungarpur legislator and Rajasthan youth Congress president.
-
22-year-old booked for raping, impregnating minor in Pune
PUNE The Bibvewadi police booked a 22-year-old youth for raping a 17-year-old and impregnating her. The case was registered on Monday. According to the victim's mother, the accused lured the victim into sweet talk and allegedly had a physical relationship with her. According to the police, the girl complained of stomach ache to her mother, after which, it was found, that she was 21 weeks pregnant.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics