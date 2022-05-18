Passengers at Pune railway station get injured while running to board trains after filling water

PUNE The next time you travel by train and get off at the station to fill water in your bottle, just be careful not to have to run to catch the train again as there have been several incidents at Pune railway station in the last two months where passengers got injured trying to do exactly that. More than 10 such accidents have taken place, a majority of them at platform number 1 of Pune railway station.

While there has also been an increase in the number of incidents of unnecessary alarm chain pulling (ACP) at Pune railway station. As summer vacations are going on, there are a lot of commuters on all routes, travelling for holidays or weddings. Even if one of the family/group members gets delayed while boarding back the train, others from the group who are inside the train start pulling the alarm chain.

“In the last two months, we have got more than 10 cases of passengers injured while running on the platform. They had got down from the train to fill water. It is very risky for passengers to run behind a train in a hurry as anyone can lose their life. In these cases, we have rendered basic first aid but in a couple of cases, the passengers were grievously injured,” said a doctor on condition of anonymity.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, 200 train operations were carried out from Pune railway station with more than two lakh passengers travelling daily. The number of train operations reduced due to the pandemic. Currently, around 210 train operations are being carried out, with a footfall of over one lakh passengers.

B S Raghuvanshi, RPF senior police inspector, Pune railway station, said, “It has become a tendency for passengers to simply pull the chain for silly reasons like luggage left outside, family members stepping down to buy snacks or water, tickets left behind or even someone getting late to catch the train. Especially during summer vacations, while we want to maintain the punctuality of trains, if such chain pulling keeps on happening, it becomes difficult for railway operations. Passengers should understand their own safety and only use the chain in cases of real emergency.”