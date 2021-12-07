Passengers complain of poor facilities at second entry gate of Pune railway station

PUNE It has been daily hurdle for hundreds of passengers traveling through a second entry gate at the Pune railway station, from the Raja Bahadur Mills road. Passengers are facing several difficulties while boarding or when exiting from this side of the station. The main entry gate is closed, and the road is full of potholes, with no proper arrangements for auto. Toilets are closed. Despite repeated complaints to the railway administration no corrective measures have been taken.

“I traveled from Pune railway station two weeks ago and wanted to board a train in the evening. As it was convenient for us to go through the second entry gate, we arrived there. First the road was jam-packed when we entered, then there were potholes on the road due to which it was difficult to walk and most importantly, the elevator was not working so we had to carry our luggage on the stairs,” said Vipul Alekar, a passenger.

Woman passenger Surekha Malpani said, “We a group of women traveling from Pune railway station and were waiting at the second entry gate for our other relatives to come. There are public toilets but they are closed. For women especially its very difficult. And then an elderly woman had to walk through all the across the FOB to a platform to use the toilet.”

Karan Makwana, another passenger said, “There is a huge space which is barricaded at this second entry gate premises, where autos can be parked and is closer to the main FOB going towards the railway station. Also the big entrance gate is closed and the side lane road is for outgoing vehicles. As there are no wardens or police to monitor the vehicles, vehicles come randomly from any side and it creates traffic congestion.”

This second entry gate was started in a bid to ease the burden on the main entrance of the Pune railway station.

Pune railway division spokesperson Manoj Jhawar said, “There are development works going on at the second entry gate and the potholes are regularly repaired. The main entrance was closed due to the pandemic and when things normalise it will open again. Same with the toilets on this side of the station. If passengers demand, then they will be opened up for public use.”