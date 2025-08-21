Passing rate in written learner’s licence test sees sharp rise in Pune

The success rate in the written learner’s licence test has risen sharply over the past year in Pune with a significant fall in the number of failures. The application process has also become more user-friendly. Applicants can register online through the Parivahan website to book appointments for the test and schedule slots for the driving test after clearing it. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per Regional Transport Office (RTO) data, 111,737 out of 130,374 candidates who appeared for the test in 2024 cleared it while 18,637 failed. Whereas 73,703 out of 75,923 candidates who appeared for the test till June 2025 cleared it and only 2,220 failed—showing a steep decline in failures as compared to last year.

Officials attribute the improvement to factors such as the shift to an online learner’s licence system which has made the process simpler and more transparent; and computer-based exams, improved question patterns, video tutorials and practice sessions that have helped candidates prepare better. The application process has also become more user-friendly. Applicants can register online through the Parivahan website to book appointments for the test and schedule slots for the driving test after clearing it. Digitisation has reduced delays and brought in efficiency. Awareness drives, better road safety education, and the use of online resources have also contributed to the rising pass percentage.

Deputy regional transport officer Swapnil Bhosale said, “The passing percentage in the learner’s licence test has gone up as candidates are now better prepared. The availability of online test data and the convenience of preparing in advance has reduced difficulties faced by applicants.”

Meanwhile, Tushar Pawar, a candidate who cleared the learner’s licence test, said, “The online preparation material and practice tests really helped me. I was able to understand traffic rules much better, and the computer-based exam felt simple because I had already practised in a similar format.”

Sneha Jain, an IT professional who also cleared the test, said, “Earlier, many people used to fail because they were not fully aware of the rules. Now with videos, mock tests, and easy access to study material, it has become easier to prepare. I cleared the test in the first attempt without much difficulty.”