Pawar attends public meet on PMC projects planned on Vetal tekdi
PUNE: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials, experts and residents to discuss the proposed tunnel with exits at Panchavati and Gokhalenagar at Vetal tekdi (hill).
Vandana Chavan, NCP Member of Parliament (MP), said, “As the project is opposed by the residents, it was decided at the meeting that PMC should prepare a pre-feasibility report before going forward with the plan.”
While PMC has proposed road traffic changes, including surface routes and tunnels at Vetal tekhi (hill), residents said the projects will disturb the hill’s ecosystem and green cover
Residents who attended the meet said, “Why PMC is only focussing on Kothrud area. It has proposed Balbharati Paud Phata Road on Law College tekdi slope, HCMTR-elevated road on Law College tekdi slope and two tunnels with exits at Sutardhara, Panchavati and Gokhalenagar, and flyover at Karishma chowk on Karve road. City’s other areas like Hadapsar and Ahmednagar road are also facing traffic issues, but the civic body is only targeting this green belt.”
Chavan said, “We have also arranged a public programme on riverfront project, where PMC officials would share information about the plan with residents and experts will give their opinion. The programme is scheduled at IMA hall on Tilak road on May 16.”
Forest dept stops development work at Taljai hill in Pune
Pune: The forest department has accepted the demand from Sahakarnagar residents to immediately stop cement work at Taljai hill. A release in this regard was issued by the department on Thursday, a day after residents met officials and put forth their demands. Residents had planned a “Taljai Bachao Abhiyan” from May 15. Earlier last year, residents staged protests, forcing the Pune Municipal Corporation to put on hold proposed development plan on the hill.
Azam takes centrestage in Uttar Pradesh politics
Lucknow: Azam Khan, a senior Samajwadi Party leader who has been in incarceration for over two years in Sitapur jail on various charges, has turned into a rallying point for the opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh. The latest to join the race is the Bahujan Samaj Party. BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday came out in support of Khan, slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party government over continued incarceration of Khan.
Noida authority sets June 30 deadline for desilting drains
The Noida authority has fixed June 30 as the deadline for desilting stormwater drains across the city to make sure the rainy season ahead does not cause waterlogging. The cleaning and desilting of drains is likely to start by June 1 and the job will be completed in 30 days. The authority officials said that it will spend ₹4 crore on cleaning and desilting drains, including Kondli, Harola and Morna, among others.
Ruby Hall Kidney transplant: Managing trustee among 15 booked for alleged malpractice
PUNE The Pune police have registered a case of human organ trade and cheating against 15 people including some doctors and management of Ruby Hall Clinic, two agents, and at least two patients in an alleged malpractice during a kidney transplant procedure in March this year.
ITBP sub-inspector held for assaulting man in Greater Noida
A businessman was allegedly assaulted by a suspect after a car parking dispute in Jagat Farms market in Sector Beta 2 area in Greater Noida on Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Ritesh Rai,(30), who runs a garment shop in Jagat Farms market and is a resident of Sector Gamma 1, police added. Rai went to the nearby Jagat Farms police post to lodge a complaint against Chaudhary.
