Pawar attends public meet on PMC projects planned on Vetal tekdi

PUNE: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials, experts and residents to discuss the proposed tunnel with exits at Panchavati and Gokhalenagar at Vetal tekdi (hill).

Vandana Chavan, NCP Member of Parliament (MP), said, “As the project is opposed by the residents, it was decided at the meeting that PMC should prepare a pre-feasibility report before going forward with the plan.”

While PMC has proposed road traffic changes, including surface routes and tunnels at Vetal tekhi (hill), residents said the projects will disturb the hill’s ecosystem and green cover

Residents who attended the meet said, “Why PMC is only focussing on Kothrud area. It has proposed Balbharati Paud Phata Road on Law College tekdi slope, HCMTR-elevated road on Law College tekdi slope and two tunnels with exits at Sutardhara, Panchavati and Gokhalenagar, and flyover at Karishma chowk on Karve road. City’s other areas like Hadapsar and Ahmednagar road are also facing traffic issues, but the civic body is only targeting this green belt.”

Chavan said, “We have also arranged a public programme on riverfront project, where PMC officials would share information about the plan with residents and experts will give their opinion. The programme is scheduled at IMA hall on Tilak road on May 16.”