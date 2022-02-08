PCB cracks down on illegal hawkers, collects Rs2 lakh fine

PUNE The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) administration has launched action against unauthorised hawkers and vendors in the area. Pune Camp Merchants Association (PCMA) had written to PCB alleging the latter was turning a blind eye towards hawker menace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the board, more than 50 handcarts were confiscated and fined in the past four days. A fine of ₹20,000 was recovered from a prominent vada pav vendor. Over ₹2 lakh has been recovered from offenders during the drive.

PCB anti-encroachment teams were deployed across commercial areas where handcarts and other articles were seized and brought to the PCB office. PCB CEO Amit Kumar said, “Nobody will be spared as the PCB administration has undertaken one of the major drives in recent times to ensure roads and streets remain hawker free. The residents, including traders, will see a difference in the next few days.”

PCMA had written to PCB seeking action against illegal hawkers which, according to them, were eating into the revenue of board administration. The traders claimed that they were paying GST, property tax, rent and electricity to the government, but the board was not taking action against illegal hawker encroachment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the petition, PCB issued a public notice stating that encroachments and hawkers will be dealt with and their goods will be confiscated.

The PCB has notified that any article or thing found on street or land under the management of the board that could cause an obstruction or encroachment shall be removed as per Section 257 (2) of the Cantonment Act, 2006 and the offender will be fined and goods seized.