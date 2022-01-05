PCB rejuvenates British era natural water spring as part of 75 years of country’s independence programme

PUNE The Pune Cantonment Board ( PCB) has rejuvenated a water body belonging to the British era located on A 1 defence land spread over 1.50 acres on Pune-Solapur highway.

The ambitious project was undertaken by the Prime Minister’s flagship Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (commemoration of 75 years of India’s independence ) initiative which is being implemented by the ministry of director general of defence estates department under Ministry of Defence. The natural spring has been in existence at the plot for a long time and over the years had become a repository of dirt, filth and silt.

The board administration during the past two months carried out a mammoth clean up drive in the area and pressed bulldozers and silt removing machines at the site wherein sixty hundred truckloads of silt was extracted from the water body area. Also, specialsed labour force were deployed to ensure that entire area was cleaned from the indepths aimed at increasing the sustainability of water in the area.The entire area has now been fenced and a gate will be constructed in the next few days as part of the completion of the phase I of the programme. The second phase includes a garden and a bridge to cross the water body for the visitors , which will start soon.

PCB CEO Amit Kumar said, “There was already a cantonment board resolution in place for taking up the project. Funds were made available and the natural spring in the A 1 defence land which was till recently a spot of neglect has been rejuvenated. It is a perennial source of natural water and the beautification of the entire place has been undertaken as per the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme. There was very thick vegetation all over the waterbody and it was a marshy place. Our engineering team carried out a professional job rejuvenating the natural spring. The work was carried out as deep as 50 feet to ensure that the natural ecosystem is rejuvenated successfully.”

Assistant executive engineer Sukhdev Patil said “ For two months , a team of over 25 persons worked relentlessly to clean the waterbody. We have used all natural materials to ensure the natural sanctity of the ecosystem is maintained. Besides, stone pitching has been done along the side to preserve the area.”

Former PCB vice-president Vinod Mathurawala said “ The project will lead to conservation of the water body and further increase in green cover of PCB area. Such citizen centric initiatives by the board will result in long term conservation and preservation of the environment.”