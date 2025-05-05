PCMC, C-DAC launch advanced rainfall, flood forecasting system

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Friday launched Rainfall and Flood Forecasting – Early Warning System in collaboration with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC). As per the officials, the system integrates advanced high-resolution modelling for weather, hydrology, and air quality to generate forecasts up to 72 hours in advance at the city’s ward, village, and tehsil levels. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The initiative is aimed at equipping the city with science-based decision-making tools to anticipate and effectively respond to weather-related hazards such as heavy rainfall, urban floods, heatwaves, and air pollution, said officials.

The system has been developed by C-DAC under the Government of India’s National Supercomputing Mission (NSM), jointly implemented by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

As part of the initiative, PCMC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with C-DAC on Friday to implement the forecasting and early warning system specifically tailored for the city, said officials.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “The advanced rainfall and flood forecasting system developed with C-DAC will make Pimpri Chinchwad more responsive, informed, and resilient. It will empower the administration to make timely and effective decisions, ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens.”

