PCMC clears encroachments in Chikhali-Talwade to speed up road work

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has launched an anti-encroachment drive in the Chikhali-Talwade area to clear illegal structures and speed up road development. During the first phase of the drive, encroachments covering nearly 30,600 square meters were removed from a 24-meter-wide Development Plan (DP) road stretching from Chikhali Chowk to Sonawane Wasti. (HT PHOTO)

The operation, which began on March 3, will continue until March 17 to ensure smoother traffic movement and better connectivity, said the officials on Friday.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “The Chikhali-Talwade area has witnessed rapid urbanization, leading to increased congestion. To support planned infrastructure development and ensure seamless mobility for residents and businesses, road widening is crucial. Clearing encroachments is a necessary step in this direction, and we appreciate the cooperation of the public in facilitating this initiative.”

Similarly, on March 5 the civic body extended the action to another 30-meter-wide DP road connecting Dehu Alandi Road to Sonawane Wasti Chowk, covering 1,360 meters. The civic body successfully reclaimed 9,000 square meters of public land, which will now be used for planned road construction.

The operation was carried out with the support of Maharashtra Security Force personnel and Pimpri-Chinchwad police to ensure smooth execution.