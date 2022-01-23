PCMC commissioner’s photo used to make financial demands using messaging app

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have registered a case against a mobile number owner for misusing the picture of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil and asking corporators for money through e-commerce platform vouchers.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by PCMC official Nilkant Dhondiram Poman, 54. The contact numbers that wrongfully used PCMC commissioner’s photo are now being investigated by the local police.

“The accused contacted corporators and made demands. The corporators spoke with the commissioner regarding the demands. The PCMC officials realised what was happening and lodged a complaint through their IT cell,” said police inspector Dr Sanjay Tungar of Pimpri-Chinchwad police cyber crime cell.

The accused person is suspected to have mimicked commissioner Patil while speaking with the targeted corporators. He used comissioner Patil’s image as WhatsApp display picture, according to officials.

The accused made calls to three corproators including Ajit Gavhane, Ambarnath Kamble, and Lakshman Saste through WhatsApp calls. He also initiated chats with another person named Santosh Jadhav. He asked for gift cards of a widely used e-commerce platform in form of financial help.

A case under Sections 419, 420, 468, 469 of the Indian Penal Code and Section s66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Pimpri police station.