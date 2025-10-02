PCMC honours elderly on International Day for Older Persons

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Wednesday at Ramkrishna More Auditorium, Chinchwad, celebrated ‘International Day for Older Persons’ with cultural programmes, discussions around health and a special felicitation ceremony for senior citizens. The event underscored the role of elders as the guiding force of society even as a special publication titled Anand Melava was released, officials said. PCMC on Wednesday celebrated International Day for Older Persons with cultural programmes, discussions around health and felicitation ceremony for senior citizens. (HT)

Mamata Shinde, deputy commissioner, social development department, PCMC, said, “Senior citizens are the pillars of our society. Their wisdom, discipline, and life experiences inspire generations. Honouring them should not be confined to a single day but should be reflected in our everyday conduct. A happy and healthy life for our elders strengthens the community as a whole.”

Former mayor Usha (Mai) Dhore highlighted the PCMC’s pioneering efforts for the elderly, noting that the civic body was the first in the country to grant permission to dedicated senior citizens’ bhavans. Vrishali Maral, president, Pimpri-Chinchwad Senior Citizens’ Federation, shared that the city has 163 senior citizens’ associations, 143 out of which have this year received support from the PCMC in the form of lamps and chairs.

The PCMC organised the celebration under the guidance of municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh and additional commissioner Pradip Jambhale-Patil. This year, 27 senior office-bearers were felicitated for their contribution.

As part of the programme, health activist Shrikant Apte held an awareness session on organ donation; Apte has facilitated 22 eye donations in the last four months, restoring the vision of 44 individuals. Addressing the gathering, he urged seniors to pledge organ donation saying, “Our legacy is not only in the values we pass on but also in the life we can give to others even after we are gone.”

In addition, PCMC’s public relations officer Prafulla Puranik administered a cleanliness pledge to all present, linking the celebration to the city’s recent achievement of standing 7th in the national ‘Swachh Sarvekshan’. Overall, the event reinforced the message that ageing is not just about the years lived but about continuing to contribute meaningfully to society.