Friday, Jun 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
PCMC inaugurates upgraded eye surgery unit at Masulkar Colony Hospital

ByVicky Pathare
Jun 06, 2025 08:48 AM IST

PCMC on Thursday opened a newly upgraded surgery unit at its eye hospital in Masulkar Colony, Pimpri

Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Thursday opened a newly upgraded surgery unit at its eye hospital in Masulkar Colony, Pimpri. The facility is expected to provide ophthalmic care to thousands of patients annually, said officials.

PCMC on Thursday opened a newly upgraded surgery unit at its eye hospital in Masulkar Colony, Pimpri. (HT)
The facility’s surgical capacity has increased from 20–25 procedures a day to 30–35 after upgradation thereby reducing waiting period for patients.

The surgical equipment has been provided by Cotmac Electronics Pvt Ltd as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The civic body had set the Masulkar Colony Eye Hospital in March 2023.

