PCMC introduces robust SOP for action against illegal banners & hoardings

Following the directions of the high court, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has come up with a new standard operating procedure (SOP) for strict action against unauthorised advertisements, hoardings, banners, kiosks, gantries and posters across the city, officials said.

As per the new SOP, regional officers will be held accountable for identifying and removing unauthorised advertisements in their jurisdiction. Deputy commissioner of the sky signs and licencing department, Pradeep Thengal, has been appointed as the nodal officer to ensure citywide compliance. Besides, zone-level committees will be formed to raise awareness and involve citizens in reporting illegal advertisements. Existing committees will be restructured as necessary, said officials in a statement released on Wednesday.

Furthermore, citizens can report violations through a dedicated toll-free number, WhatsApp, SMS, or by uploading photographic evidence on the PCMC website. Action against unauthorised advertisements using plastic or non-biodegradable materials will be taken under the Maharashtra Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Control) Act 2006 and the Maharashtra Property Defacement Act 1995, officials said.

As per the new SOP, advertisers must prominently display licence numbers, validity, and QR codes on all hoardings failing which, they will be penalised. Temporary structures like booths and arches found displaying unauthorised advertisements will be dismantled immediately, and those responsible for putting them up will be heavily fined. Besides, there will be strict surveillance during festivals, public events, and celebrations to remove illegal banners and posters before the events begin, said officials.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “Unauthorised advertisements not only deface the city but also pose safety and environmental hazards. We are committed to restoring the aesthetic integrity of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Any violation will be met with swift and decisive action. There will be no leniency towards violators. Unauthorised hoardings, posters and banners will be removed without notice, and fines will be imposed. Repeat offenders will face legal action, including criminal proceedings.”

Assistant commissioner Pradeep Thengal said, “This campaign is not just about enforcement; it is about ensuring that Pimpri-Chinchwad remains clean and beautiful. We urge citizens to support us in this mission by reporting violations and refraining from illegal advertising practices.”

Implementation timeline:

The SOP, effective immediately, mandates:

Regular review meetings with police officials during key events and festivals.

Documentation of all enforcement actions through photographs and videos to ensure transparency and accountability.

Future licencing and renewals:

New proposals for advertising hoardings will undergo strict scrutiny, with mandatory site inspections by licencing inspectors. Renewal fees and penalties for delays will be enforced rigorously.

The PCMC urges citizens and businesses to comply with these regulations to avoid penalties and contribute to a cleaner, safer urban environment.

For more information or to report violations, contact the PCMC sky signs and licencing department through the toll-free helpline or PCMC website.