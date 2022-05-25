PCMC issues 312 crore tender for new administrative building

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has issued a ₹312 crore tender for the new administrative building, which will be constructed on the seven acre land at the auto cluster in Chinchwad. The civic body has invited bids for the new building which are to be submitted in the next 45 days. Once the bid is finalised, the building is expected to be constructed in three years’ time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vikas Dhakane, PCMC additional commissioner, said, “There is a need for the new building as the number of departments has increased and we are not able to manage space for all of them. Even the common man who comes for various jobs gets very less space to sit. Now, we also want to start an industry facilitation centre but we don’t have space for that either. We have completed around 35 years, so planning for the new building is a must as it will require three to four years for construction.”

The new 13-floor building will have a spacious cabin for the mayor, and other officials. It will also have a five-floor parking facility for 500 four-wheelers and 2,500 two-wheelers. The building will also have a 300-seater general body meeting hall for corporators. The expenses are expected to be around ₹400 crore. The total amount of the new tender is ₹3,122,032,838.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in 2019, a tender of ₹246 crore was issued which was cancelled following opposition from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The building plan in 2019 had nine floors and was planned at Gandhinagar, Pimpri.

This time, the tender amount has been increased by ₹66 crore.

Currently, the four-floored PCMC building is located on the old Mumbai-Pune highway and was established on March 13, 1987. With the number of departments increasing, the civic body has struggled to manage all of them under one roof, so much so that many of them have been shifted to other buildings. “The parking space is a big issue, while there is also a requirement of increasing the warden staff for the civic building, however, that too is pending as there is no space for accommodating a large staff in the current building,” said a PCMC official requesting anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Box

Features of the newly-planned building:

13 floors

300-seat general body meeting hall

Five-floor parking facility