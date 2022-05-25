PCMC issues ₹312 crore tender for new administrative building
PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has issued a ₹312 crore tender for the new administrative building, which will be constructed on the seven acre land at the auto cluster in Chinchwad. The civic body has invited bids for the new building which are to be submitted in the next 45 days. Once the bid is finalised, the building is expected to be constructed in three years’ time.
Vikas Dhakane, PCMC additional commissioner, said, “There is a need for the new building as the number of departments has increased and we are not able to manage space for all of them. Even the common man who comes for various jobs gets very less space to sit. Now, we also want to start an industry facilitation centre but we don’t have space for that either. We have completed around 35 years, so planning for the new building is a must as it will require three to four years for construction.”
The new 13-floor building will have a spacious cabin for the mayor, and other officials. It will also have a five-floor parking facility for 500 four-wheelers and 2,500 two-wheelers. The building will also have a 300-seater general body meeting hall for corporators. The expenses are expected to be around ₹400 crore. The total amount of the new tender is ₹3,122,032,838.
Earlier in 2019, a tender of ₹246 crore was issued which was cancelled following opposition from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The building plan in 2019 had nine floors and was planned at Gandhinagar, Pimpri.
This time, the tender amount has been increased by ₹66 crore.
Currently, the four-floored PCMC building is located on the old Mumbai-Pune highway and was established on March 13, 1987. With the number of departments increasing, the civic body has struggled to manage all of them under one roof, so much so that many of them have been shifted to other buildings. “The parking space is a big issue, while there is also a requirement of increasing the warden staff for the civic building, however, that too is pending as there is no space for accommodating a large staff in the current building,” said a PCMC official requesting anonymity.
Box
Features of the newly-planned building:
13 floors
300-seat general body meeting hall
Five-floor parking facility
-
160 liquor shops auctioned in Gurugram east, ₹568 crore collected
The Haryana government on Tuesday auctioned 160 liquor vends in Gurugram east through e-tenders and earned ₹568 crore, an increase of 31.51% on the reserve price, said officials of the excise department. The reserve price is the lowest price at which the department is willing to auction the liquor shop. That's the minimum price the bid starts from. According to officials, the reserve price was ₹432 crore.
-
Dust storm in UP puts paid hopes of mango growers
Mangoes will be in short supply this year, so be prepared to shell out more for fewer mangoes. The dust storm which hit the city with 70km-per-hour wind speeds on Monday may have provided respite from the heat but it left the mango crop severely damaged. Mango growers here in Malihabad said that the high-intensity wind hit the crop that was almost ready to hit the market, hard. The farmers called it a double whammy.
-
DTCP asks buyers to refrain from investing in 15 projects in Gurugram with cancelled licenses
The department of town and country planning (DTCP), which has cancelled at least 15 real estate project licences in the last five years in Gurugram, on Tuesday prepared an advisory asking home buyers and investors not to invest their money in these projects. DTCP officials refused to share the name of the projects, and said that they will issue the list next week.
-
Attack on dalit prof: LUTA approaches CM for action
In a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, the Lucknow University Teachers' Association has requested him to ensure that action is taken against the culprits involved in the “unfortunate” attacks on dalit professor Ravi Kant Chandan on the campus on May 10 and 18. The association's chief Vineet Kumar Verma said a group of students and others gheraoed Ravi Kant on the campus and raised objectionable slogans against him, using indecent language.
-
Man held for vandalising temple in Greater Noida
Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly vandalising idols at a temple in Sector 37 in Greater Noida. Three idols in the temple were found broken by Vinod on Monday afternoon. According to police, the suspect has been identified as a resident of Sector 37, Vinod Kumar. Vinod is a daily wager and lives with his wife, said police.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics