PCMC issues show cause notice to Wakad hospital over excess dengue test charges

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has issued a notice to Pentagon Hospital in Wakad for allegedly charging more than the government-mandated rate for dengue diagnostic tests, said officials. he directive was issued to prevent financial exploitation of patients during outbreaks of vector-borne diseases like dengue, the notice read, a copy of which Hindustan Times has seen. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The civic body issued the show cause notice based on media reports on June 30.

Hindustan Times published the report ‘Patient claims private hospital overcharges for dengue tests’ on June 29 about the hospital allegedly charging more than ₹600 fixed by the state government for dengue tests such as NS1, ELISA, or MAC ELISA, in violation of a government resolution issued on September 28, 2016, which caps the cost of each of these dengue diagnostic tests at ₹600 in private hospitals and laboratories across Maharashtra.

“The hospital has been asked to submit a written explanation within two days of the receipt of the notice. If the explanation is not provided within the given time or is found to be unsatisfactory, PCMC will take appropriate action against the hospital,” said Dr Laxman Gophane, health officer, PCMC.

Meanwhile, the private hospital officials did not respond to phone calls requesting comment.