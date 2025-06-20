Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
PCMC on alert for monsoon, palkhi processions

ByVicky Pathare
Jun 20, 2025 07:46 AM IST

All zonal control rooms are operating 24x7 with dedicated teams in three shifts, according to statement released on Thursday

Following heavy rains, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has activated a coordinated emergency response to ensure safety of citizens and smooth conduct of the Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram palkhi processions, said officials. All zonal control rooms are operating 24x7 with dedicated teams in three shifts, according to statement released on Thursday.

The fire and emergency services department has stationed over 15 rescue boats and 200 life jackets across various zones to handle any emergency. Flood-prone areas near the Pavana and Indrayani rivers are under constant surveillance. (HT FILE)
The fire and emergency services department has stationed over 15 rescue boats and 200 life jackets across various zones to handle any emergency. Flood-prone areas near the Pavana and Indrayani rivers are under constant surveillance, they said.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “We have anticipated such weather conditions and deployed teams, equipment, and control mechanisms accordingly.”

Civic teams are working in mission mode to ensure smooth and safe passage for warkaris.

Singh has directed departments to ensure zero waterlogging along the palkhi route. Emergency response units with mechanised equipment have been deployed at critical points across Bhosari, Dighi, and Nigdi.

Citizens are advised to alert flood control room 020-67331111/020-28331111 for emergency situation.

