PCMC orders immediate shutdown of unauthorised RO water-bottling plants

Amid the outbreak of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has ordered an immediate shutdown of all unauthorised reverse osmosis (RO) water-bottling plants operating in the twin city of Pimpri-Chinchwad. All these RO water samples, collected in containers and jars from the GBS-affected areas, reportedly tested positive for coliform bacteria including e-coli. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The PCMC move comes after more than two dozen RO plants in the GBS-affected areas of Pune were sealed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). All these RO water samples, collected in containers and jars from the GBS-affected areas, reportedly tested positive for coliform bacteria including e-coli.

As per the PCMC officials, the decision to shut down the RO plants in Pimpri-Chinchwad was taken after it was found that many private RO water-bottling plants were drawing water from borewells and open wells, potentially exposing residents to harmful contaminants. These plants, which supply water in bottles and plastic cans, were found to be operating without proper licences and without meeting safety standards, officials said on Friday.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “The safety and wellbeing of our citizens are of the utmost priority. The consumption of contaminated water can lead to serious health hazards, including GBS and other waterborne illnesses. These unauthorised RO plants are operating without proper licences and using unsafe water sources. We cannot allow such a risk to persist.”

All operators of illegal RO water-bottling plants have been instructed to immediately comply with the shutdown orders failing which, legal action will be initiated. The ban will remain in effect until further notice, subject to a detailed assessment of groundwater quality and compliance with safety regulations, said civic officials.

Furthermore, the PCMC has urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid consuming bottled water from unauthorised sources. The administration has reassured citizens that the official municipal water supply remains safe and is being regularly monitored for quality and safety. The PCMC health and medical department has also been directed to verify the licencing status of water suppliers and assist in enforcement efforts. The corporation has urged the public to report any suspected illegal RO water-bottling plants to the local authorities.

Meanwhile, the public health department on Friday recorded seven suspected GBS cases, taking the total number of cases reported in the district since January to 180. Out of the 180 suspected patients, as many as 146 are confirmed GBS patients, said Dr Babita Kamlapurkar, joint director of health services. Also, of the 180 GBS cases reported in the state till date, 35 are from the PMC area, 88 are from the villages newly merged with the PMC, 25 are from the PCMC area, 24 are from Pune Rural, and eight are from other districts.