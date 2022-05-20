PCMC police arrest 88 history sheeters during combing operation

PUNE The PCMC police carried out a major drive against anti-social elements and criminals on record operating in the industrial township during a massive combing operation on May 19 and arrested as many as 88 history sheeters during the prevention and detection drive.

According to the police, all the squads ranging from anti-dacoity cells to crime branch were activated to crackdown on illegal crimes taking place in different parts of the townships, wherein more than 130 criminals were checked. Out of them 88 history sheeters were found violating the rules and were immediately placed under arrest.

PCMC additional commissioner of police Sanjay Shinde said that raids were conducted at isolated spots and action was taken under relevant sections of the Bombay Police Act, Anti bootlegging and Arms Act. The police also checked hotels, bars and other joints during the midnight drive which was carried out till 6 am.

The PCMC police have been frequently conducting such operations aimed at making life safe for the area residents. Also, nakabandi operations were conducted at over 20 different locations to apprehend criminals loitering during night. Flying squads were also pressed into action during the night combing operation, the PCMC police said.