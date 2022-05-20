PCMC police arrest 88 history sheeters during combing operation
PUNE The PCMC police carried out a major drive against anti-social elements and criminals on record operating in the industrial township during a massive combing operation on May 19 and arrested as many as 88 history sheeters during the prevention and detection drive.
According to the police, all the squads ranging from anti-dacoity cells to crime branch were activated to crackdown on illegal crimes taking place in different parts of the townships, wherein more than 130 criminals were checked. Out of them 88 history sheeters were found violating the rules and were immediately placed under arrest.
PCMC additional commissioner of police Sanjay Shinde said that raids were conducted at isolated spots and action was taken under relevant sections of the Bombay Police Act, Anti bootlegging and Arms Act. The police also checked hotels, bars and other joints during the midnight drive which was carried out till 6 am.
The PCMC police have been frequently conducting such operations aimed at making life safe for the area residents. Also, nakabandi operations were conducted at over 20 different locations to apprehend criminals loitering during night. Flying squads were also pressed into action during the night combing operation, the PCMC police said.
-
‘Sextortion’ racket busted, one held in Kolkata
The city police busted an inter-state racket involved in 'sextortion' through a dating website the gang created, on Friday. A special team from Talkatora police station arrested a 25-year-old from Kolkata who is said to be the main programmer of the website. “We have arrested a youth named Sandeep Mandol from Ajeet Sen Building in Crooket lane Kolkata that is a densely populated area,” said police commissionerate Lucknow, in-charge, cyber crime cell, Ranjeet Rai.
-
FIR against man for forcing wife to have physical relationship with friends
PUNE The Bharati Vidyapeeth police have lodged an FIR against a husband for forcing his wife to have a physical relationship with two of his friends. The incident took place at a Lodge in Hadapsar in December 2020 and also in July 2021, said police officials. The woman is 48-years-old lodged an FIR on Wednesday against her husband and two friends. According to the police, the accused watched his friends committing the act .
-
Ludhiana | Avon Cycles Ltd hosts session on infrastructure issues
Avon Cycles Ltd hosted a session on infrastructure with the heads of district administration to discuss major issues being faced by the industrialists and find ways to resolve them. MLA from Ludhiana South Rajinderpal Kaur, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, joint commissioner of police Ravcharan Singh Brar, and municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal attended the session. The stakeholders suggested to widen the roads by removing encroachments on service road, allowing more traffic flow.
-
All eyes on Yogi, Akhilesh as they share dais at Uttar Pradesh assembly event
All eyes were on chief minister Yogi Adityanath and leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav as they came face to face and shared the dais in the assembly hall here on Friday during the inauguration of the orientation programme for new MLAs and e-Vidhan by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. “I will request the speaker to hold separate training for me and the chief minister,” Leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav said.
-
Kidney transplant malpractice case: ‘Govt action against Ruby Hall Clinic unfair’
While the government has been forced to take strict action against Ruby Hall Clinic where the transplant took place, the same is being condemned by various associations as 'unfair'. On Friday, two more associations - the Indian Society of Organ Transplantation and the Indian Society of Nephrology - joined hands to condemn the action taken by the government against the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics