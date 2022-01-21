PCMC police arrest BRO officer in paper leak case

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested an executive engineer of the rank of Lieutenant Colonel attached to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in connection with allegedly leaking recruitment exam paper.

The arrested BRO officer has been identified as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Delhi, who was arrested from Delhi on January 11. Since then he was in police custody for the last 10 days and his bank accounts have been frozen, according to the police.

Satish Dhane, Shriram Kadam and Akshay Wankhede were arrested earlier in the case after being caught red-handed while taking ₹70,000 from complainant. The accused were remanded in custody for 14 days. Rajesh Kumar had leaked the recruitment exam paper for (driver engine static) DES, store keeper technical(SKT) trades. The three persons, including an ex-serviceman were arrested, by the police based on the inputs from the Military Intelligence (MI) unit in Pune.

PCMC police commissioner Krishna Prakash had formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the case. The SIT is currently led by ACP Padmakar Ghanwat and includes four other police officials.

In November last year, the Indian Army and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a joint operation conducted in the city arrested two persons for alleged malpractices in the recruitment of multi-tasking staff (MTS). The accused were lower rank Indian Army non-commissioned officers (NCO).

In May, Lieutenant Colonel Bhagat Preetsingh Sartajsingh Bedi was arrested for his alleged involvement in the army recruitment question paper leak case. The city police had filed two FIRs, one at Vishrantwadi police station and the second at Wanowrie police station, on March 1, for the leak that led to the cancellation of the recruitment exam. Nearly 30,000 aspirants were scheduled to appear for the exam across 40 centres.

Two major-rank officers, Major Murugan Thangavelu (47) and Major Vasant Vijay Kilari (45) were arrested earlier in the Wanowrie case apart from Kishore Mahadev Giri (40) of Baramati; Madhav Sheshrao Gitte (38) of Sappers Vihar colony in Pune; Bharat Lakshman Adakmol (37) from Pune’s Pachora; Gopal Yuvraj Koli (31) of BEG Centre in Dighi; and Uday Dattu Auti (23) of BEG Khadki. The suspects arrested in Vishrantwadi were identified by the police as Ali Akhtar Khan (47), Azad Lal Mohammed Khan (37) and Mahendra Chandrabhan (37).

In June, the crime branch and the intelligence agencies attached to the Southern Command had busted a job racket where youths were lured by the false promise of jobs in the Territorial Army (TA), Indian Railways and various banks. The sleuths had arrested - Bharat Krishna Kate and Pandit Pawar - from Solapur. The racket operated through a fraud website wherein fake exams were held besides medical tests and training sessions took place at different locations across the country.