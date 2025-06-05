PCMC raises 200 crore through green bond 

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has raised ₹ 200 crore through a green municipal bond. This is the first Green Municipal Bond floated by a civic body, which received an overwhelming response from investors, the officials said on Wednesday. The base issue of ₹ 100 crore was fully subscribed within one minute of the issue opening, reflecting robust investor confidence, said the officials in a statement issued on Tuesday. (HT)

According to the officials, the issue floated on the BSE’s Electronic Bidding Platform via private placement attracted bids worth ₹ 513 crore, oversubscribing the offer by 5.13 times. The base issue of ₹100 crore was fully subscribed within one minute of the issue opening, reflecting robust investor confidence, said the officials in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Offered at a competitive coupon rate of 7.85%, the bonds are rated ‘AA+’ by CRISIL Ratings and CARE Ratings, with a tenure of five years. The structured repayment mechanism is secured through an escrow of Property Tax collections, ensuring timely servicing of interest and principal payments, they said.

As per officials, this is also India’s first Municipal Green Bond issued exclusively for a sustainable mobility project. These funds will accelerate the green infrastructure journey, supporting key projects like the Harit Setu in Nigdi Pradhikaran and the redevelopment of Telco Road from Gawali Matha to Indrayani Nagar Chowk — both contributing to PCMC’s commitment to sustainable and climate-resilient urban development.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “The overwhelming response to our Green Bond is a testament to the trust that investors place in Pimpri Chinchwad’s vision for a sustainable future. This funding will help us accelerate critical green infrastructure projects and strengthen our resilience against climate change.”

As per officials, this is PCMC’s second municipal bond in two years, following the successful ₹ 200 crore issue in July 2023.