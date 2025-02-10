PCMC razes 829 unauthorised structures in anti-encroachment drive 

In a major crackdown on illegal structures, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) demolished 829 unauthorised constructions in the Kudulwadi, Chikhali area measuring 86.36 lakh square feet, said the officials. On Sunday PCMC’s building permission and unauthorised construction control department, along with the zonal demolition task force, cleared encroachments spanning 68 lakh square feet, affecting 607 structures. (HT PHOTO)

On Sunday PCMC’s building permission and unauthorised construction control department, along with the zonal demolition task force, cleared encroachments spanning 68 lakh square feet, affecting 607 structures. Besides, on Saturday as many as 222 unauthorised structures in these same areas were demolished, measuring 18.36 lakh square feet, said the officials.

As per officials, encroachments, including tin sheds, factories, warehouses, and scrap shops built on reserved land and planned road networks, were systematically removed under heavy police protection.

As per the officials, the action was carried out under the direct supervision of PCMC commissioner, Shekhar Singh, along with additional municipal commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil, city engineer Makarand Nikam, deputy commissioner Manoj Lonkar, zonal officer Ajinkya Yele and executive engineer Sunil Bagwani. The police force, under additional commissioner Vasant Pardeshi, along with deputy commissioners Swapna Gore and Dr Shivaji Pawar, ensured tight security in the area during the operation.

The massive demolition drive was executed with significant manpower and machinery that included the encroachment task force, Maharashtra security force, police personnel, labourers and support staff, heavy machinery, and emergency support.

Pradip Jambhale Patil, additional municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “Encroachments on PCMC’s reserved land and planned road networks are being cleared systematically, block by block. This action will continue in the coming days. We urge individuals with machinery or materials in these areas to remove them immediately and cooperate with the municipal administration.”