PCMC starts free fashion designing training for women 

In a step towards women's empowerment, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's (PCMC) social development department has started free fashion designing training for women.

The programme has been started at the PCMC’s Stitching Center, Bhosari from March 17, where each batch will consist of approximately 30 to 35 women, with participation from various age groups.

As per officials, the training program will equip women with the skills to operate modern sewing equipment, including high-speed machines, pico-fall machines, overlock machines, embroidery machines, steam irons, and electric cutting machines. The training covers designing and stitching various garments such as designer dresses, blouses, skirts, frocks, one-piece dresses, lehengas, and embroidery work.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner of PCMC, said, “This initiative by PCMC is a significant step towards financial independence for women. The combination of modern sewing equipment, digital marketing, professional guidance, and field visits ensures that women receive comprehensive support to establish themselves in the fashion design business. We encourage more women to take advantage of this training.”

Furthermore, to help women market and sell their products effectively, the program also includes digital marketing training. Participants learn to use platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp for advertising their stitched garments. Moreover, field visits are being organised to familiarise them with the procurement of raw materials and potential marketplaces.

Tanaji Narale, assistant commissioner of the social development department, PCMC, said, “The objective behind this initiative is to provide women with training tailored to market demands rather than just traditional tailoring skills. By focusing on modern sewing techniques and improving product quality, this program will contribute to women’s empowerment and employment opportunities.”

“Skill-based training such as fashion designing can play a crucial role in women’s economic empowerment. This initiative aims to help women become self-reliant through self-employment. By learning advanced stitching techniques, they can produce market-demanded products, enhancing their income opportunities,” said Pradip Jambhale Patil, additional commissioner, PCMC.