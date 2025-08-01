Search
PCMC streamlines all municipal services online

ByVicky Pathare
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 07:50 am IST

PCMC has facilitated all 57 civic services under the Right to Services Act online under the chief minister’s 150-day action plan

Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has facilitated all 57 civic services under the Right to Services Act online under the chief minister’s 150-day action plan, said officials on Thursday.

PCMC has facilitated all 57 civic services under the Right to Services Act online under the chief minister’s 150-day action plan. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Available at 94 private citizen facilitation centres (CFCs) across the city, residents can now avail the facility via the PCMC website.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “The aim is to deliver better services, ensure transparency in administration, and take decisive steps toward the state’s holistic development.”

The facility

After creating an account on PCMC website through OTP verification, citizens can apply for the desired service by uploading documents and submitting application online. No fee will be charged for services online. Facility availed through CFC will be charged 50 per service fee. Citizens can track progress of their application. Final certificate or document can be downloaded online through the portal.

