PDMBA celebrates 75 years of court success

Published on May 18, 2022 11:42 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

Pune: The Poona District and Metropolitan Badminton Association (PDMBA), launched in 1946 as Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA), completed its 75th anniversary in 2021.

On Tuesday, PDMBA launched its commemorative coffee table book “The Poona Game” to honour the 150 years of the game that was born in the city and mark its own 75th anniversary which could not be celebrated last year due to Covid restrictions.

“PDMBA not only provided a platform for players, but also focussed on preparing good referees. There was a time when we had to call umpires and referees from other districts but now Pune officials cover international tournaments,” said Ranjeet Natu, honorary secretary, PDMBA.

In 1964, MBA became PDMBA under the rule of one state, one organisation and one district, one organisation.

The book comprehensively details the sport’s journey, major accomplishments and key successes. Details of the game being born in Pune, to rules laid down in Pune during 1871-72 to PDMBA establishing itself in 1946 are documentations that take one on a trip down memory lane.

Be it developing international players in Pune, dynamic organisers in Late Avinash Wardekar and Dajisaheb Natu, to conducting the country’s first prize money tournament - Indian Masters in 1981, won by Prakash Padukone, the book has it all.

