Pedalling towards progress: ZP opens cycle bank for girls

Pune : In a thoughtful and impactful move to enhance educational access for girls in rural regions of Pune district, the Pune Zilla Parishad has introduced a new initiative named ‘Cycle Bank’. This scheme aims to provide bicycles to school going girls who face challenges in attending school regularly due to long travel distances and lack of affordable transport. Pune, India - Jan. 16, 2018: Students using OFO Cycles at SPPU Campus in Pune, India, on Tuesday, January 16, 2018. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

In many remote villages of Pune district, students, particularly girls, have to travel several kilometers each day to reach their schools. The absence of safe and convenient transportation often results in irregular attendance and, in some cases, dropping out altogether. recognizing this critical barrier, the Pune Zilla Parishad’s Cycle Bank program offers a practical solution aimed at increasing attendance and reducing dropout rates among girls studying in government run Zilla Parishad schools.

The Cycle Bank will function at the school level, with each selected school maintaining a repository of bicycles either donated or sponsored by individuals and organizations. These bicycles will be lent out to girls from Class 5 to Class 8 who are most in need of transport support.

Each bicycle is intended to serve one student for the entire academic year and until the student completes her studies at that school. once the student graduates or no longer needs the bicycle, it will be passed on to another girl in need. This ensures the creation of a sustainable and rotating pool of resources that continues to benefit multiple students over time.

The initiative is built on the foundation of community support and collective effort. The Pune Zilla Parishad has extended an appeal to individuals, social organizations, corporate CSR wings, and educational institutions to contribute to the Cycle Bank through, donating a new bicycle for a girl student,sponsoring one or more bicycles,encouraging friends, families, and networks to participate and contribute

The ZP has requested that donors hand over bicycles directly at their local Zilla Parishad schools during the Independence day celebrations on august 15 This is aimed at involving the community in the spirit of national service and girls empowerment through education.

Those unable to attend in person but still wishing to contribute have been asked to get in touch with the Zilla Parishad team ahead of the August 15 event. For donations or queries, interested individuals can contact Mr. Pankaj Patil at 91- 94044 21427.

Speaking about the initiative, Gajanan Patil, CEO of Pune Zilla Parishad, said “By ensuring access to bicycles, we are enabling regular school attendance, removing barriers to education, and empowering rural girls. These bicycles are not just a means of transport, they represent self-confidence, opportunity, and a future full of possibilities.”

The Cycle Bank initiative reflects the broader goal of empowering rural girls through inclusive and accessible education. It seeks not only to provide mobility but to instill a sense of independence and hope among young girls striving for a better future.by contributing a bicycle, donors can help transform a student’s journey to school into a journey of empowerment.