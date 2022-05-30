Permanent arches add fuel to Pune’s persisting traffic woes

PUNE: One of the factors contributing to Pune’s persisting traffic problems has been the construction of huge, cement arches to demarcate particular areas between main roads. These arches seen at multiple locations in the city have been built mostly on the diversions of main roads. The areas where this issue is prominent include Katraj, Satara road, Tadiwala road near Sohrab hall, Deccan college road, and Yerawada.

Rajendra Sidhaye, founder and chairman of the Save Pune traffic movement, said, “Any construction on roads like arches, even if temporary, can cause safety issues by hampering visibility and leading to accidents. These arches may also hide the traffic signal poles and reduce the overall carriageway of roads, which can cause issues for pedestrians as well since there is no proper footpath space available and constrain vehicle movement leading to jams.”

These permanent arches made of cement and bricks were aimed at beautification of the city and demarcation of particular areas. They were built around 10 years ago and also include arches denoting the names of lanes along with the names of corporators in some areas.

Architect Aditya Chawande, programme associate (urban design), Parisar, a Pune-based NGO that works for sustainable urban transport, said, “These arches are mostly found at the entrance of neighbourhood residential areas with narrow streets and mixed traffic. They were not made keeping in mind the traffic problems that will be caused. Most of the time, they are illegally built just as an identity of the neighborhood. With the heavy use and widening of roads over the years, the arches should also have been updated. They need to be strategically designed to avoid traffic chaos.”

Talking about the management of traffic in areas obstructed by arch constructions, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) traffic, Rahul Shrirame, said, “Permissions for the construction of these arches are given by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The traffic department adjusts based on the available resources. The traffic caused by the arches is regulated and managed by us.”

The construction of arches actually requires no-objection certificates and permissions from the corporation. “Some of the arches might act as a good traffic controlling/calming measure as they help in changing the drivers’ perception of speeding. However, there are no proper guidelines or policies regarding this in the Indian Road Congress. It all depends on the corporation’s discretion,” said Chawande.

Madhav Jagtap, head of the encroachment department, said, “The permanently built arches need permissions from the particular ward office. The temporary ones are built with the permission of the department. However, both of them may cause traffic hindrance.”

While the arches were made to make navigation a little easier, they have added fuel to the existing traffic issues. “The authorities should have strict guidelines about assessing even the design of such structures before giving permission and surprise checks to verify if the guidelines have been followed and strict action if they are violated,” said Sidhaye.