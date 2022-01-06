Petty fights, love affairs trigger murders as Pune sees surge in violent crimes in 2021

PUNE The Pune city crime records for 2021 show an uptick in the number of violent crimes as well as crime against women and children as compared to 2020. Petty fights that turned violent was the major reason for murders, followed by a tie between domestic fight and pre-planned murders.

In 2021, 100 cases of murder were witnessed as against 87 in 2020. Whereas, the cases of attempted murder witnessed a major jump from 138 cases in 2020 to 298 in 2021, according to the data. The number of domestic and character suspicion-based murders went up from 13 in 2020 to 21 in 2021.

Cases of murder by firing increased in 2021. The recent murder of a local builder by two bike-borne men who pumped 6 bullets into him sent shock waves in the vicinity.

Similarly, in another case of a family, the mothers body was found in Saswad, their child, who had a developmental disorder, was found in Bharti Vidyapeeth and the husband was found three days later in Khanapur, Khadakwasla.

The Covid-19 pandemic, and the ensuing lockdowns saw a decrease in case registrations. The Pune city police also acquired two police stations to add to the existing list of 30 police stations.

Amitabh Gupta, commissioner of Pune police said, “The public perception of the city police is good. People trust the police. I do not play the number game. That is all I will say about this.” Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of Pune police refused to comment on the issue.

Crime against women, children

The cases of crimes against women and children also saw a spike in 2021. A total of 142 women fell prey to sexual assault in 2021. Among minor survivors of sexual assault, the number jumped from 110 in 2020 to 137 in 2021. In 2021, a total of 279 cases were registered under Section 376 of IPC and of those, 137 were under Protection of children from sexual offence (POCSO) Act .

“In case of young girls in the age group of 15-17 years, and even younger, the lockdown brought with it a major shift in the way mobile phones were used. The access, and the behaviour at that age, together led to their exposure to virtual predators who pretend to be suitors. In 80% of the cases of child sexual assault and child molestation, the accused is known to the victim. They find it difficult to tell the difference between a predator and a genuine person. There are hardly any cases where the child is completely unknown like the case of those two students in a rickshaw or the Wanowrie rape case or even the Bund garden case where the sexual assault victim was 4-5 years of age,” said Shubhangi Deshmukh, special public prosecutor working in a special POCSO court.

The case of a teenage girl who was kidnapped by an auto-rickshaw driver and raped by multiple men for two days was a rude reminder to the lack of security measures at the Pune railway station. The police arrested 19 people in the case and registered a chargesheet.