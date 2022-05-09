PIFF to feature at Cannes Film Festival
The Pune International Film Festival (PIFF), the official film festival of the Government of Maharashtra, jointly organised by the Government of Maharashtra and Pune Film Foundation for the past 20 years, has been invited to participate in the ‘festival hub’ section of the upcoming Cannes Film Festival to be held in France between May 17 and 28.
PIFF is the only film festival from India to get this honour. Other film festivals that have been invited to participate in the section include Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival from South Korea, Karlovy Vary International Film Festival from the Czech Republic, and BFI London Film Festival.
Dr Jabbar Patel, festival director, will represent PIFF at the prestigious platform during the discussion on the topic ‘The new era of festivals: Expanding beyond hybrid.’
The session will take place at 11 am local time on May 19 at Marina Stage (Riviera). It would also be available through an online platform for others to participate.
“The invitation is a recognition of our effort to promote the best of the international and regional cinema and successfully adapt to the challenging situation of the pandemic while organising the festival. PIFF is the only film festival in India that gets organised in an extended format spreading over to other cities benefiting the new talent in films,” said Patel.
