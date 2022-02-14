Pillion rider killed in hit-and-run by speeding dumper truck

PUNE A woman, 45, was killed in a hit-and-run by a dumper truck in the Manjri Khurd area of Pune Sunday afternoon.

The deceased woman was identified as Jayashree Shrikrushna Kuwar, 45, a resident of Keshavnagar area of Mundhwa, Pune. Kuwar was riding pillion with Vidra Mahajan, 45, a resident of Avhalwadi area of Wagholi, according to the police. The two were passing the Wagheshwar dairy shop in Manjri Khurd at around 2.30pm on Sunday when a dumper truck sped past a stationary tempo and hit them from behind. The woman is survived by her husband and a son who works in Hyderabad. Kuwar and her husband had come to Avhalwadi to look for a job.

“The husband had recently lost his job and both had come to the complainant’s (Mahajan’s) house to look for a job. After their discussion, as they were heading back, the husband took a lift from a stranger and the wife (deceased) was riding pillion with the complainant. The dumper driver abandoned the truck and fled, fearing public outrage,” said police sub-inspector Shrikant Temgire of Lonikand police station who is investigating the case.

A case under sections 304(a), 279, and 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with sections 119, 134, 177 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered at Lonikand police station.