Pimple Gurav residents fume over MNGL gas leak cases

PUNE At least eight incidents of leakage in Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) gas pipelines has been reported in the Pimple Gurav area in 2021.

On December 22, a tragedy was averted at the Ram Krishna chowk when a gas pipeline was damaged near parked vehicles. People came to know after the gas spread in the area which caused panic among the residents.

“The gas leak incidents have become a regular affair in Pimple Gurav and when we complain to MNGL officials or Smart City officials – the blame game starts. The incidents which happened during the Ganesh festival and in July were the major ones,” said Devyani Bharambe, a resident of Shri Krishna chowk.

Another resident, Vikas Gaikwad said, “Officials are not serious about issues as they have not learnt from the past mistakes. If such activities are not stopped then we are planning to raise the matter with police as we don’t get proper response from officials and gas company.”

The work of the Smart City project has been going on for the last one and a half years, however, Covid-19 has severely impacted the work which is still moving at a snail’s pace. Pimple Saudagar, Pimple Gurav and Wakad have been included in the area-based development project of the Smart City. The estimated cost of the project is Rs344.54 crore.

“We are not responsible for the damages which have occurred from the gas pipeline leakage in Pimple Gurav, the people who are digging roads have to remain alert as we have placed route markers at every location from where the gas line is passed. Such incidents happen due to the negligent attitude of workers who are doing these works,” said an official from MNGL at the request of anonymity.

“Whenever a gas leakage incident happens, our mobile van makes sure that the pipeline is restored at the earliest. Our helpline contact number is written on the route marker,” added the official.

A smart city official said, “Few incidents happened due to human errors. We are taking precautions and we will take details from the officials who are in charge during the incident.”

“We are planning to put barricades near the MNGL gas route marker in advance before starting digging work so it will alert the workers,” added the official.

Incidents of gas leak in Pimple Gurav (2021)

May 11: Four wheelers caught fire after gas leakage in a pipeline in Ramnagar

June 4: Due to ongoing work via JCB around 11pm in Shrusti chowk, gas pipeline leakage occurred, causing panic in the area

June 10: While digging a road during concretisation work a gas line was damaged

July 3: Near Narmada Garden, gas leakage occurred

July 17: At Shri Krishna nagar fire sparks erupted after the gas leakage

July 31: One injured, one vehicle got damaged due to a gas leak

September 14: Fifth day Ganpati immersion process was put on halt in Pimple Gurav, after gas spread in the surroundings

December 22: Big tragedy was averted at the Ram Krishna chowk when a gas pipeline got damaged near parked vehicles.