Pimpri-Chinchwad arrest gang of dacoits, 14 pistols, 8 live rounds seized

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch officials seized 14 pistols and eight live cartridges from a gang of dacoits who were arrested two weeks ago in Pune. The cost of the seized weapons is estimated to be ₹4,90,500.

The arrested men have been identified as Akash Anil Misal, 21, a resident of Indrayaninagar in Bhosari; Rupesh Suresh Patil, 30, a resident of Chopda taluka of Jalgaoin; and Hritik Dilip Tapkir, 26, a resident of Sutarwadi in Pashan. The three were arrested late on January 3 and were in possession of two pistols and two live cartridges and a two-wheeler. Two of their accomplice fled from the spot on another two-wheeler, said officials.

Patil was identified as the kingpin of the operation who builds gangs with different members and smuggles weapons. Patil as well as Misal have a criminal record. During investigation, he led the police to Ajit alias Vicky Ramlal Gupta, 28, a resident of Bhosari who bought weapons from Patil, according to police.

“After detaining, upon searching them, a moped worth ₹1,51,500, two pistols and two live cartridges, three mobile phones, chilli powder and nylon rope were found. Upon interrogation, we found that they had a plan to commit dacoity at Krushnai petrol pump, Alankapuram road, Vadmukhwadi in Charholi, Pune,” read a statement from Kakasaheb Dole, deputy commissioner of police (crime) of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Patil was earlier found with another set of people in a case in which the Pimpri-Chinchwad police had seized 24 weapons and 16 live cartridges. However, he was released on bail. He has five cases including two each at Dehu road and Chinchwad police stations and one at Bhosari police station registered against him between 2011 and 2016. Misal has a case of voluntarily causing hurt registered against him at Bhosari police station in 2015.

