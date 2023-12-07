Pimpri-Chinchwad earns global recognition for urban innovation

In a remarkable achievement, Pimpri Chinchwad was awarded the prestigious Medal of Honor at the Secretariat of Guangzhou International Award for Urban Innovation on Thursday held in Guangzhou, China. The city’s groundbreaking initiative under the Navi Disha programme, where women-led groups manage community toilets, was pivotal in securing this accolade. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Amidst intense competition with 193 cities and regions from 54 countries participating, Pimpri-Chinchwad stood out for its commitment to innovation, effectiveness, and sustainable urban development.

Shekhar Singh, commissioner, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), said, “This recognition is a tribute to our community’s dedication to transformative urban solutions. The Navi Disha initiative, driven by the efforts of women groups, exemplifies our commitment to inclusive and sustainable development.”

“We plan to scale up the Navi Disha initiative to engage more women and increase the beneficiaries by three-fold in the coming months,” he added.

Notably, a distinguished technical committee, comprising international experts, convened at the Guangzhou Library from September 11 to 14, earlier this year, to rigorously evaluate submissions.

The selection process was guided by criteria such as innovation, effectiveness, context, and replicability, all closely tied to the pursuit of local implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the New Urban Agenda (NUA).

The final 15 shortlisted cities include- Pimpri-Chinchwad, India; Antalya, Türkiye; Bogotá, Colombia; Cape Town, South Africa; Gwangju, Korea; Halandri, Greece; Iztapalapa, Mexico; Jakarta, Indonesia; Kampala, Uganda; Kazan, Russia; Mannheim, Germany; Ramallah, Palestine; São Paulo, Brazil; Tehran, Iran; and Xianning, China.