Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrest one man, book another in separate cases of molesting their minor daughter
PUNE Two separate cases of molestation of minor girls by their biological fathers were registered by Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday. While the men are 35 and 40 years of age, the survivor girls are 13 and 12 years of age respectively.
The first case was reported from Valhekarwadi area of Chinchwad where a 35-year-old painter used to molest his daughter every night for the past two weeks after the household went to sleep, according to the child.
In the early hours of Tuesday, she woke up and screamed in pain around 3am that woke her mother up. However, the child waited until her father had left for work before revealing to her mother the ordeal since past few days. The mother of the child confronted her husband later that day and was subsequently thrown out of the house by him. The mother-daughter duo later filed a police complaint.
In another case, a 40-year-old unemployed man was arrested after his daughter complained to her mother that he undresses and makes her massage his body inappropriately for the past week after the mother leaves for work. The girl told the mother around 10am on Monday just when she was leaving for work. The woman confronted the husband and slapped him before he left the house and was later arrested.
In both the incidents, cases under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) was registered at Chinchwad police station.
-
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
-
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
-
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
-
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
-
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics