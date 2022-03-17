Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrest one man, book another in separate cases of molesting their minor daughter

PUNE Two separate cases of molestation of minor girls by their biological fathers were registered by Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday. While the men are 35 and 40 years of age, the survivor girls are 13 and 12 years of age respectively.

The first case was reported from Valhekarwadi area of Chinchwad where a 35-year-old painter used to molest his daughter every night for the past two weeks after the household went to sleep, according to the child.

In the early hours of Tuesday, she woke up and screamed in pain around 3am that woke her mother up. However, the child waited until her father had left for work before revealing to her mother the ordeal since past few days. The mother of the child confronted her husband later that day and was subsequently thrown out of the house by him. The mother-daughter duo later filed a police complaint.

In another case, a 40-year-old unemployed man was arrested after his daughter complained to her mother that he undresses and makes her massage his body inappropriately for the past week after the mother leaves for work. The girl told the mother around 10am on Monday just when she was leaving for work. The woman confronted the husband and slapped him before he left the house and was later arrested.

In both the incidents, cases under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) was registered at Chinchwad police station.