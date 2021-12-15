Pimpri-Chinchwad police invoke Official Secrets Act against job fraud suspects

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police has invoked the Official Secrets Act (OSA) against three men who are suspected of having duped a man from Pimpri-Chinchwad by falsely promising job in the Indian Air Force .This is not the first time that the Pimpri-Chinchwad police have invoked the Official Secrets Act, this Act has been invoked in domestic crimes. There are three other examples of such cases in the past 13 months alone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the complainant lives in Ramnagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. He claims to have been duped of ₹ 6 lakh.

“They misused the emblem of the Indian Air Force with an intention of cheating people. That is a serious crime and that is why we have invoked the Official Secrets Act,” said assistant police inspector Ganesh Londhe of Pimpri police station who is investigating the case.

In September 2017, the complainant met one of the accused who offered to get him a job with the Indian Air Force. Since then, the complainant has allegedly made multiple transactions as and when the accused asked him to. The accused, meanwhile made an email ID that reads similar to that of email IDs used by the Indian Air Force. The accused used the emblem of the Indian Air Force to forge documents that had the complainant believe that he was getting a job in the armed force, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under Sections 420, 419, 465, 467, 468, 471,and 34 of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 66(d) of Information Technology Act and Section 6 of Official Secrets Act, 1923 has been registered at Pimpri police station.

Other cases

In October 2020, a man with a history of crimes was booked under OSA for recording a video inside a police station in PImpri-Chinchwad police jurisdiction. A case was registered against him at Dehuroad police station.

In November 2020, a Nepalese woman was booked under OSA when she was found living illegally with a Captain-rank officer studying and living at the College of Military Engineering. A case was registered against her at Bhosari police station.

In April 2021, a man who had complained on the police helpline about establishments remaining open during lockdown, was also booked for recording the happenings at the Mhalunge police outpost.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The OSA is invoked in cases of serious threat to national security. Indian police service officer Rashmi Shukla, who is the former commissioner of Pune police, is facing threat of a case under OSA for allegedly recording phone conversations of multiple ministers while she was posted as the Additional director general of police of the State intelligence department.

In another example of when the OSA is invoked is the case of the Indian Navy officer who was accused of espionage of naval purchase details.