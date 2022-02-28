PM may not inaugurate Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College, legal process still underway

PUNE Despite multiple efforts of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) city unit to inaugurate the Pune Municipal Corporation-run Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College at the hands of prime minister Narendra Modi, during his Pune visit on March 6, the BJP has missed out on the opportunity.

The legal process of the medical college has not been completed, as a result the college cannot be inaugurated, said officials.

Since the college is named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a senior BJP leader and party co-founder, the BJP city unit wanted to inaugurate the college at the hands of PM Modi. The tenure of Pune BJP unit will be over in the second week of March, post which there is no chance to inaugurate the college immediately, as model code of conduct will fall into place, considering the upcoming civic polls.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol made efforts to commence the medical college and the process is near completion. Mohol and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar also met union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to get approvals. “All efforts are being made to get the necessary permissions to inaugurate the college in the next two-three days. If the process is complete, then there might be a slim chance that the college will be inaugurated by PM Modi.” said Pune mayor Murildhar Mohol.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “As per protocol, the PM inaugurates only those projects that has received all necessary permissions. Before the PM begins his tour, we need to send a list of projects to be inaugurated. As the final approval of the medical college is pending, it is unlikely to be a part of the list of projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi.”

No admissions

As the BJP pinned hopes on PM inaugurating the college and welcoming the first batch of students this academic year, the admissions will not be open for this year as the legal process is still underway. Considering the upcoming civic polls, the priority of the party will be the elections and it is unlikely that the political leadership will follow up on this. Once the municipal elections is announced, the administration will also not take the initiative to speed up the process in the name of model code of conduct.