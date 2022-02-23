PM Modi likely to travel in Pune Metro on March 6

PUNE Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Pune city next month, is likely to travel in Metro rail between Garware college and the Anand Nagar route, according to mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

After the Metro ride, the prime minister will address the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at the nearby ground on March 6, party leaders said.

“There is micro-planning going on for PM’s visit to Pune. During his visit, he will travel in Metro rail between Garware college and Anand Nagar and later address a rally,” said Mohol.

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro)officials said they cannot speak much about the plan at this point though preparations are on for the inauguration of Metro rail during PM’s visit.

On March 6, PM Modi will be inaugurating two routes – Vanaz to Garware and Pimpri to Phugewadi. Both the routes will be open for commercial use.

Pimpri-Phugewadi station got clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) on January 6, an inspection of the Vanaz-Garware route which was inspected on February 10 will be getting clearance in a few days.

There are five stations between Vanaz to Garware college which cover a distance of 5 kilometres. On July 30, a trial run was conducted between Vanaz to Garware college.

As of now Maha-Metro officials have started training local drivers and have increased trail runs. At least 30 drivers are currently trained for two routes.