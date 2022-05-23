PM Modi likely to visit Dehu on June 14
PUNE Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Dehu next month before the start of the annual Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Gyaneshwar Palki procession. According to members of warkari (pilgrims) sect, who visited Delhi and met PM Modi in March, said that the prime minister is likely to visit Dehu on June 14.
Acharya Tushar Bhosale, a trustee at Sant Tukaram temple at Dehu and also a member of BJP’s state unit had visited Delhi in March to meet PM Modi. During his meeting, Bhosale and other warkaris extended an invitation for Dehu visit, which the PM accepted it, Bhosale said.
At Dehu, the PM will unveil the temple of Sant Tukram Maharaj on same day.
Every year lakhs of warkaris gather at Dehu and Alandi and walk almost 250 km to Pandharpur with Palkhi procession.
BJP leader and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol also confirmed PM’s Dehu visit on 14th June. Mohol said, ‘It’s great news that the PM will visit Sant Tukaram’s town Dehu before the palkhi procession begins. We are eager to welcome him.”
This will be the second visit by PM Modi to Pune within four months. In March PM Modi visited Pune to launch the metro rail project.
In November 2021, the prime minister had carried out the ground breaking of the Palkhi route along with union minister Nitin Gadkari. Once the route is complete, the warkaries will get a safe passage for wari (pilgrimage) and basic infrastructure would be created on this route.
The ‘Palkhi Marg’, which has been given status of national highway, will have dedicated lanes for Warkari’s to walk safely. PM Modi has also dedicated the upradation of the highways approaching the temple town from all sides constructed by spending ₹1,180 crore.
-
Light rain lashes parts of Rajasthan, brings respite from scorching heat
Light rain with thunderstorm lashed parts of Rajasthan over the past 24 hours, bringing down mercury by one to eight degrees Celsius at several places, a MeT department spokesperson said. According to the meteorological department, Jaisalmer was recorded the hottest place on Monday with 43.3 degrees Celsius. However, in Barmer, the maximum temperature dropped by 3.5 degrees Celsius compared to Sunday's 40.7 degrees. The mercury also dropped in other districts of the state.
-
BJP to fete beneficiaries of welfare schemes to mark eight years of Modi government
The Bharatiya Janata Party will felicitate beneficiaries of various welfare schemes being run by the party's governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh as part of celebrations timed with the completion of eight years of the Modi regime. The BJP will celebrate its eighth anniversary of being in power at the Centre this month.
-
Lucknow: Season’s first major storm brings relief from heat and the usual woes, too
Thunderstorm with gusty winds blowing at 60-70 km per hour and hour-long moderate rainfall of 20.6 mm lashed Lucknow on Monday, bringing relief from the heatwave but also causing waterlogging and power outages in several parts of the city. According to the India Meteorological Department, this is the first moderate-to-high intensity storm of the season, as March and April only recorded dry thunder spells. Owing to rain, five flights were delayed.
-
Uttar Pradesh government to hold second apprenticeship mela on May 30
The second apprenticeship mela by the state government will be organised in all 75 nodal ITIs across the state on May 30, said special secretary of vocational education and skill development, Harikesh Chaurasia. He said that MSME, the employment department and the district administration will jointly work to make the fair a success. Chaurasia said that 10,600 youth benefitted from the last apprenticeship fair.
-
Prayagraj: Four including two boys drown in ponds
Two boys aged 9 years drowned in a pond while taking a bath at Binaika village under Aaspur Devsara police station of Pratapgarh district on Monday morning. According to reports, Lalmani's son Jignesh and Siyaram's son Shani both aged nine years went to take bath at a pond in the village at around 10am. The duo went into deep water and started drowning. Their bodies were sent for post mortem examination, police said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics