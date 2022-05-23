PM Modi likely to visit Dehu on June 14

PUNE Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Dehu next month before the start of the annual Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Gyaneshwar Palki procession. According to members of warkari (pilgrims) sect, who visited Delhi and met PM Modi in March, said that the prime minister is likely to visit Dehu on June 14.

Acharya Tushar Bhosale, a trustee at Sant Tukaram temple at Dehu and also a member of BJP’s state unit had visited Delhi in March to meet PM Modi. During his meeting, Bhosale and other warkaris extended an invitation for Dehu visit, which the PM accepted it, Bhosale said.

At Dehu, the PM will unveil the temple of Sant Tukram Maharaj on same day.

Every year lakhs of warkaris gather at Dehu and Alandi and walk almost 250 km to Pandharpur with Palkhi procession.

BJP leader and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol also confirmed PM’s Dehu visit on 14th June. Mohol said, ‘It’s great news that the PM will visit Sant Tukaram’s town Dehu before the palkhi procession begins. We are eager to welcome him.”

This will be the second visit by PM Modi to Pune within four months. In March PM Modi visited Pune to launch the metro rail project.

In November 2021, the prime minister had carried out the ground breaking of the Palkhi route along with union minister Nitin Gadkari. Once the route is complete, the warkaries will get a safe passage for wari (pilgrimage) and basic infrastructure would be created on this route.

The ‘Palkhi Marg’, which has been given status of national highway, will have dedicated lanes for Warkari’s to walk safely. PM Modi has also dedicated the upradation of the highways approaching the temple town from all sides constructed by spending ₹1,180 crore.