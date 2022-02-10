Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMC acquires 2 forest lands for water tank, sewage treatment plant project

PMC requires land for constructing a water tank at Bhamburda forest and a sewage treatment plant at Kharadi
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to acquire two forest department lands for municipal projects. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 05:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to acquire two forest department lands for municipal projects. The standing committee has approved funds for the land and has also decided to give alternate lands to the forest department.

The PMC requires half hectare for constructing a water tank at Bhamburda forest. The other 1.25 hectare, in Kharadi will be used for constructing a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) under Japan International Co-operative Agency (JICA) project.

The forest department has given in principal approval to hand over this land. In return, the PMC will give 1.25 hectare land to forest department at Tulapur.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “We had given a nod to handover PMC-owned land at Tulapur to the forest department as they are providing land at Kharadi. We have approved 11.84 crore for acquiring land at Bhamburda forest hill. PMC will construct the water tank here and the surrounding forest will be maintained by the forest department only.”

Once the water tank work is complete, Gokhalenagar, Janwadi, Vadarwadi, Bahiratwadi, Shivaji Housing Society, Chatuhshrungi temple area and Senapati Bapat road will get enough water supply with good pressure.

