PMC allots 2.94 crore more funds to urban poor health scheme

PUNE As the ₹45 crore budgetary provision for the urban poor health scheme has been utilised, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s standing committee on Tuesday, approved ₹2.94 crore more funds for the scheme.

The scheme is executed for people whose annual income is below ₹ 1 lakh. Under this scheme, citizens can take treatment in private hospitals and PMC pays 50 per cent of the total bill amount.

PMC had allotted ₹45 crore for the financial year 2021-22 which got utilised fully till December 2021.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “As the administration demanded additional funds to pay the private hospital bills for the next three months of this financial year, we approved the additional funds.”

Meanwhile, the standing committee took the decision to cut the 10 per cent budget from Prime Minister Awas Yojana and divert those funds for Covid relief works.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar put forth the proposal to run the PMC-owned hospital at Kausarbaug in Kondwa area on Public Private Partnership basis (PPP) which also was approved in the standing committee meeting on Tuesday.