PMC amnesty scheme: Pune-based activists fear property tax waiver misuse

PUNE Civic activists have sought introduction of terms and conditions to restrict any misuse of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s(PMC) amnesty scheme for property tax defaulters. According to the activists, the scheme is an injustice to the regular tax payers.

Vivek Velankar of citizens’ group Sajag Nagrik Manch in a letter to standing committee chairman of Pune Municipal Corporation said that people who have already benefited from the scheme should not be part of this initiative again. “This is the second amnesty scheme for property tax in the same financial year. Now, the civic body must make in mandatory to cancel the rebate of 75 per cent fine if the defaulters are repeated, and recover from them,” said Velankar.

PMC’s amnesty scheme commenced from December 20. PMC launched the amnesty scheme for defaulters whose default amount is up to ₹1 crore. In accordance with the scheme, 75% waiver on the penalty would be given to the defaulters if they paid the tax before January 26 of next year.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “This is the second amnesty scheme this year. We got good response in the first scheme and received more than ₹450 crore. We are expecting more revenue in the second scheme. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, many people suffered and this scheme will help them to repay the tax. As we launched the amnesty scheme, PMC has received the highest revenue from property tax in Maharastra during the pandemic.These funds help in the execution of various development works.”

72,700: No. of tax payers benefiting from the second amnesty in this financial year.

According to civic activist Vivek Velankar, these 72,700 tax payers have a default amount of ₹174 crore, of which ₹103 crore is from commercial properties.

