PMC anti-polio drive to vaccinate 3.12 lakh children

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will immunise over 3.12 lakh children under the age of five for polio as part of the Sub-National Pulse Polio Immunisation Campaign 2025, said officials on Wednesday. PMC will immunise over 3.12 lakh children under the age of five for polio as part of the Sub-National Pulse Polio Immunisation Campaign 2025. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The drive from October 12 to October 17 will cover 1,350 vaccination booths, including 54 dispensaries, 19 maternity homes, and 65 new health and wellness centres. As many as 312,755 children will be given Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) drops during the campaign. Health teams will conduct house-to-house visits to ensure that no child has missed a polio dose.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer and city immunisation officer, said, “Vaccination teams will be deployed at bus stands, railway stations, metro stations, airport and public parks to vaccinate children travelling with families.”

As per officials, 15 head supervisors, 314 field supervisors, and 1,912 vaccination teams will conduct the campaign.

Dr Nina Borade, PMC health chief, said stock of vaccines, forms, posters, banners, and other materials has been printed and distributed.