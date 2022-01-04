Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC appoints agency to conduct pre-feasibility report on tunnel connecting Pashan-Panchwati-Kothrud
pune news

PMC appoints agency to conduct pre-feasibility report on tunnel connecting Pashan-Panchwati-Kothrud

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed an agency to conduct a pre-feasibility report for a tunnel on the Pashan-Panchwati-Kothrud route
Published on Jan 04, 2022 11:21 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “The tunnel is earmarked in the development plan and various agencies have been given permission to conduct an environmental impact assessment and pre-feasibility report.”

The tunnel will allow easier access from Pashan, Baner and Aundh to Kothrud.

Rasane said that total project cost is expected to be 250 crore and the survey through drones has already been completed after getting permission from

the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO).

After a pre-feasibility report, PMC will submit the proposal to the forest department and defence for final approval.

The PMC has appointed Monarch surveyor and engineering consultants at a cost of Rs72.70 lakh.

