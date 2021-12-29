Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMC appoints agency to maintain mobile toilets for women

Ti toilet at Sambhaji park on JM road. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 11:29 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed an agency to maintain mobile toilets for women. PMC had converted scrapped Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses into mobile toilets and stationed them at eight places across the city.

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “As there are inadequate public toilets in the city, PMC has converted old and unused PMPML buses into mobile toilets. These toilets also have tea stall.”

The use of toilet services is Rs5. The bus is equipped with Indian and western style toilets, hand sanitiser facility and a machine dispensing sanitary napkins.

PMC has appointed the agency for 11 months to maintain these toilets.

The toilet buses are parked at Sindh Society Aundh, Sambhaji park, Shimla office, Green Park hotel Baner, Anandnagar- Sinhgad road, Chhatrapati Shivaji garden in Bopodi, RTO Phulenagar, Lohegaon bus stop and Vishrantwadi.

