PMC approves bridge connecting Suncity Road and Karvenagar

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee on Sunday approved the proposed bridge from Suncity Road and Karvenagar and work order has been issued, said officials.

This new bridge over Mutha river will ease he traffic on Sinhagad Road. The 30-metre wide bridge will run parallel to Rajaram Bridge.

The civic body has appointed a Mumbai-based contractor to construct the bridge. The PMC plans to complete the bridge in the next two years.

“The PMC has approved the bridge and work order has been issued to the contractor. The construction will start soon. With the construction of the new bridge, residents at Sinhagad Road will be relived from traffic congestion. The bridge will connect Suncity Road to DP Road in Karvenagar near Dudhane Lawns. The residents will be able to travel directly to Deccan, thus avoiding traffic on Sinhagad Road,” said PMC officer Srinivas Bonala who is heading the project.

Ramesh Dangat, a resident of the area said, “This bridge will be a boon. While the entire area is developed, there is no direct route towards Deccan and residents have to use the road towards Santosh Hall. This bridge will also connect to Kothrud area, which will inturn escalate property prices.”