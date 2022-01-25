Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PMC approves 2 crore for medicine purchase

Published on Jan 25, 2022 11:13 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: Pune Municipal Corporation on Tuesday approved to purchase medicines for PMC clinics to be provided free of cost to patients from economically weaker section. The PMC health department will procure medicines directly from authorised traders.

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “There was a budgetary provision of 7 crore for medicines that was utilized this year. With two months left for the financial year, the health department has asked an additional provision of 2 crore and all elected members agreed to the proposal.”

PMC health department said, “With 23 villages merged with PMC, requirement for medicines has increased in civic clinics.”

The civic body has approved to establish a training centre for backward classes, tribal students and women at Baner. The centre would also provide them residential facility.

