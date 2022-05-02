PMC aviation gallery under lock & key ever since its inauguration

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has spent crores of rupees on erecting an aviation gallery at Shivajinagar gaothan just behind Congress bhavan, the gallery hasn’t opened for a single day since the inauguration. All the expensive equipment is currently gathering dust even as the PMC needs to spend another Rs25 lakh on maintenance before opening the gallery to the public.

Named as Sirsangchalak Balasaheb Devras aviation gallery, the PMC has bought live engines from other countries for this multi-storeyed aviation gallery for students who want to make a career in this field to be able to witness live demonstrations.

The project was proposed by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Balasaheb Bodke when the NCP was the dominant party in the PMC before 2017. However, actual work on the aviation gallery was started and completed under the tenure of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with former BJP corporator Jyotsana Ekbote making it her dream project. Interestingly, the aviation gallery was inaugurated by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil on March 9, 2020. However, it has remained under lock and key ever since its inauguration.

Ekbote said, “We bought live engines for this aviation gallery. It is unique and one of the best projects in the city. The PMC spent more than Rs3.5 crore on it. Even I gave Rs25 lakh for maintenance from my budget.”

“I have been following up for the opening up of this project for the last five to six months but the administration is not doing anything. As we are not elected members now, we are not able to know what exactly the administration is doing. The PMC needs to float tenders for its operations and start as soon as possible,” Ekbote said.

NCP leader and former standing committee chairman Balasaheb Bodke said, “It is a unique project and nowhere in Maharashtra is there such a project run by a government organisation. I proposed the project when the NCP was the ruling party in the PMC. Actually, it is the responsibility of the ruling BJP to complete it early and open it to the public. But they are blaming the administration. The administration always goes slow but it is the responsibility of the ruling party to speed up the project and ensure that it is opened up.”

PMC estate department head Rajendra Muthe said, “We had handed over this project to the sports and cultural department and even fixed ticket rates for visitors. Now the cultural department will float tenders for its operations.”

PMC sports and cultural department head Santosh Warule said, “We are trying to open this aviation gallery as soon as possible. Actually, this is a new subject in the PMC which does not come under sports or cultural activities. PMC is not an expert in this field. We are taking help from retired air force/military officers to frame the terms and conditions for its operations. The PMC will invite proposals from such agencies to run this facility as it is a highly technical endeavour.”

A top BJP leader in the city said on condition of anonymity, “It is sad that we are not able to start operations of such a ready project. We are the ruling party in the PMC. If our office-bearers look into it, the project will open up to students during the summer vacation. The irony is that the project is named by RSS leader Balasaheb Devras. At least our leaders should ensure that it starts early when it is named such.”

What is in the aviation gallery?

Various stages of evolution of aviation starting from the Greek period, aircraft models, air force documentaries, aero modeling, helicopter models and information brochures on space science and employment opportunities in the aviation industry are on display. Even a runway has been erected in the aviation gallery which is a multi-storeyed building.